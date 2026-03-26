MCWD confirms April rate hike

In response to the hike, newly appointed MCWD general manager John DX Lapid said the district is moving to cut operational costs by shifting to more affordable water sources.

Lapid disclosed a plan to pivot toward groundwater development to reduce the agency’s reliance on expensive bulk water suppliers.

“We will revive the Water Sourcing Committee and prioritize the expansion of deep wells,” Lapid said.

He cited that deep wells can produce water at approximately P15 per cubic meter, significantly lower than the P73 per cubic meter charged by some bulk water providers.

Rather than purchasing new land, the district plans to partner with local government units and private entities to develop these groundwater sources.

Lapid explained that lowering production costs is essential to cushioning consumers from the impact of future rate increases.