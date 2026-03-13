Water rates to rise in Q2 for Metro Manila consumers

Water rates for millions of households and businesses served by Metro Manila’s two main concessionaires will increase in the second quarter of 2026, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) confirmed on Friday, 13 March.
In a statement, the regulator said the adjustments reflect rising input costs, including “costlier oil and power,” as well as exchange rate movements affecting the foreign-denominated debt obligations of the water companies.
“The increases reflect changes in basic charge, tax rates, environmental charges, sewerage charge, and foreign currency differential adjustments,” the MWSS said.
The rate adjustments will take effect between April and June.
Following the MWSS board decision, Maynilad Water Services Inc. will increase its rates by 9 centavos per cubic meter. The company provides water and wastewater services for the West Zone, covering 17 cities and municipalities in Metro Manila and Cavite.
Meanwhile, Manila Water Company Inc. will implement a 4-centavo per cubic meter increase. The utility serves the East Zone, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, sections of Quezon City and Manila, as well as several towns in Rizal province.