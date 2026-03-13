Water bills inch up in April

Patrick Lester N. Ty, chief regulator of the MWSS RO, said the mechanism ensures utilities can either recover losses or return gains from exchange rate movements tied to their foreign loans.

“The FCDA is a quarterly-reviewed tariff mechanism that allows the Concessionaires to recover losses or give back gains arising from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, as payments are made for foreign currency-denominated loans that are used to fund the expansion and improvement of water and wastewater services,” Ty said.

He added that the adjustment acts as a corrective measure to avoid under-recovery or over-recovery caused by foreign exchange fluctuations.

The MWSS Regulatory Office also urged low-income households to apply for the Enhanced Lifeline Program, which grants qualified customers exemption from the FCDA and reduced water rates.

Introduced in January 2025, the program covers beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program who consume up to 20 cubic meters per month, aiming to keep water services affordable for vulnerable households despite periodic tariff adjustments.