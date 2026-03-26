Lucido shines, keeps NUNS title hopes alive

Lucido, the inaugural Most Valuable Player of the junior high school tournament back in Season 86 in 2024, got off to a scorching start, scoring eight points in the first 10 minutes.

By halftime, he had already poured in 17 points on five triples, helping the Bullpups take a lead that reached as high as 45-29.

“We’re really so hungry for a win that’s why we worked hard for this,” said Lucido, an 18-year-old native of Legazpi City, Albay.

The decider is set on Holy Monday at the same Katipunan venue.

In the second half, the rest of the Bullpups followed Lucido’s lead, firing on all cylinders to keep FEU-D at bay.

Malian big man Moussa Diakite, the division’s Rookie of the Year, delivered a thunderous jam to give NUNS a 77-57 lead with 2:09 remaining. In a tribute to NU great Danny Ildefonso, Diakite celebrated with a “raise the roof” gesture, thrilling half of the 2,105 fans in attendance.

Diakite finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. Kurl Figueroa added 10 points and seven rebounds, Corian Cabantog contributed nine points and eight boards, while Mot Matias orchestrated the offense with 10 assists and five points.

“Actually, coming into this game, I told them that I’m already running out of words to motivate them so I’m letting the Lord do it instead,” said NUNS head coach Kevin de Castro, who suffered Game 3 heartbreaks against Adamson University in Season 86 and UST last year.

“So, I’m very thankful. Credit goes to my coaching staff that gave me good inputs in this game.”