NUNS secures Final Four bonus

National University Nazareth School (NUNS) secured the top seed and the first twice-to-beat advantage in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 high school boys’ basketball tournament with a commanding 83-66 victory over De La Salle Zobel on Sunday morning at the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.

In a preview of their Final Four matchup, the Bullpups relied on a dominant third-quarter surge, powered by Kurl Figueroa, Shaun Lucido, Rhon-j Matias, and Chad Cartel, to close the eliminations with 10 consecutive wins and clinch one of the coveted playoff incentives — extending the program’s twice-to-beat streak to three straight seasons.

Even if Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) (11-2) defeats Ateneo de Manila University (10-3) later in a high-stakes battle for the remaining twice-to-beat advantage at 12 p.m., NUNS will finish the eliminations as the top seed with a 12-2 record after holding the superior quotient over the Baby Tamaraws.