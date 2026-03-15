FEU-D, NUNS forge finals duel

The Baby Tamaraws, however, will face National University Nazareth School (NUNS), which eked out a 75-70 win over De La Salle Zobel in the other semifinal encounter later in the day.

Mot Matias made some big plays down the stretch en route to finish with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to send the Bullpups back to the best-of-three finals showdown.

The 18-year-old Cagurungan was scorching from beyond the arc, finishing with 27 points on 7-of-9 three-point shooting and adding five rebounds. His heroics overshadowed the effort of presumptive Best Foreign Student Athlete Jude Eriobu, who tallied 36 points, 22 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals.

“Because Cabs got early two fouls, JB is a given for me every time. What was big for us was the bench because everybody contributed in their own ways. The goal was to keep the game close until Cabonilas returns in the third,” said FEU-D coach Mike Reyes, who returns to the finals 30 years after leading Ateneo to the Season 58 high school championship.

For the Baby Tamaraws, this victory also served as a measure of revenge after being swept in the eliminations by the Blue Eagles, winning their last two postseason matchups — including a dominant 111-73 win in the playoff for the No. 2 seed — to secure their Finals return.

FEU-D had to dig deep as presumptive Most Valuable Player Cabs Cabonilas — who finished with seven points on 2-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds, one steal, one block, and one assist — spent most of the game in foul trouble, committing two quick fouls at the 8:23 mark of the opening period.