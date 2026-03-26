Why were we the first?

Other energy-importing nations, equally vulnerable to a disrupted Strait of Hormuz, have yet to invoke sweeping emergency powers. The difference lies in foresight. Years of policy inertia — an overreliance on imports, weak energy diversification, and a deregulated oil regime — have left the Philippines scrambling.

Now, the government seeks an expanded authority, including control over distribution and procurement, while possible provisions could curb labor protests. For workers already crushed by the rising costs, the “emergency” risks becoming both economic and political.

Being first is usually a badge of honor. But in this case, it underscores a failure to anticipate, to prepare and to act before crisis turns to catastrophe.

— Jason Mago

We are fine

As an employee, you get an earful every now and then for not doing your job properly. You get reprimanded. You get shouted at.

One question always comes up on those heated occasions: how did you let this happen?

And we answer the same way every time: we will do better. It was bad forecasting. Bad foresight. Terrible management.

Now ask the same question of the government. Ask the same question of Marcos.

He’ll say, “No, no, it’s okay. We are fine. Everything is sufficient. Nothing is wrong. No need to panic.”

And he says that while the world is burning. Logistics are slowing. People can’t get to work without spending an absurd amount just to commute, only to spend more on basic needs. The cycle repeats — work to survive, survive to work.

If we answered like that, management would have fired us on the spot.

But for Marcos and his administration, this is all just background noise — the plight of the plebeians they are forced to acknowledge because they carry the title of “public servants.”

— Carl Magadia

Warmer days ahead

The amihan season has ended, and we are now warned to brace for the dry, hot months ahead.

It’s already sweltering. I wish I could enjoy some cool air, but I’ll skip the aircon — electricity costs are rising and my wallet can’t take the hit.

Fuel prices are soaring, too. I leave my car at home and use public transportation. I wait on the street for a jeepney.

But… where are the jeepneys? Only a few pass by. Oh, right — drivers are on strike. Why? Rising fuel costs.

Fine. I’ll take the train. Thank God for 50-percent discounts — at least the government is trying to ease the burden.

But wait… why are the ticket lines so long? The platforms are overcrowded, jam-packed with people who, like me, are fleeing the high cost of gas.

The problem? Our train stations are poorly designed and insufficient for the demand.