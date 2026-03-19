Balance or displacement

Freezing fares while fuel prices are volatile is not protection; it is suppression. It forces drivers to absorb the rising costs just to keep the system running. And when they push back, they are met with free buses that quietly replace them on the road.

This is not balance. It is displacement.

The bigger question is why the burden keeps falling on the smallest players. The excise tax on fuel — long criticized for inflating transport costs — goes largely untouched, while drivers are expected to fill the gap between policy and reality.

Free rides may move people, but they also send a message: the system can function without you. This is a dangerous precedent. Because once drivers can no longer afford to operate, there will be no one left to replace. — Jason Mago

Paper boy

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is shutting down, and no one feels anything. End of the month. Job done. Boxes delivered. Paper delivered. Cartons of it.

That, in the end, is what the ICI had become. A paper boy.

Hearings were held. Big names were thrown about. Martin Romualdez attended. Can’t forget that. Lawmakers came in and out. What did the public learn? Nothing.

Not enough teeth? Nope. All gums.

For a body created to investigate a multibillion-peso flood control scandal, the outcome is underwhelming.

More resignation headlines than arrests.

Nine referrals. Sixty-five names. And now, 200 “mega-boxes” handed over to the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice (DoJ.)

Which raises the obvious question: If those agencies can investigate on their own, what exactly was the ICI for?

To gather documents? To hold closed-door hearings? To buy time? Or to project the image of something being done?

The commission said it had fulfilled its mandate.

If this is what “fulfilled” looks like, then I might as well be the best writer in the world.

— Carl Magadia

In a hopeless place

While Filipinos are drowning in headlines of fuel price hikes and their domino effect on the local economy, the defining scandal of last year — the flood control corruption — has faded from view.

The government appears far from hopeful — crippled by inefficiency and brazen in-your-face deception.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure is ending its operations by month’s end, claiming that it has fulfilled its mandate.