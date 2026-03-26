Go pushes expanded National Academy of Sports

“Events like this are not just about competition,” Go said. “They are about unity, sportsmanship, and allowing our youth to grow, both as athletes and as individuals.”

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go cited Republic Act 11470, which created the NAS, and detailed several pending bills. These include Senate Bill No. 171, which seeks to decentralize the NAS, and Senate Bill No. 413, which aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games.

Focusing on the weightlifting event, the senator pointed to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz as a model of resilience for the region’s youth. He noted that weightlifting embodies the mental toughness and focus required to represent the country on the global stage.

“We have seen how this sport has brought pride to our country,” Go said. “I hope that many of you here today will follow in her footsteps and continue to raise our flag in future competitions.”

The CVRAA, running from 22 to 26 March, serves as the regional qualifier for the Palarong Pambansa. The competition features various disciplines, including basketball, volleyball, wrestling and wushu, supported by the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.