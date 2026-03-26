DigiPlus expands payment channel with MannyPay 

DigiPlus said Thursday the integration is designed to support continuous operations and enable same-day settlements for player wallets.

All transactions will continue to run through BSP-accredited channels in line with regulatory requirements, with player balances protected by a surety bond of up to P1 million per verified account.

“As the digital entertainment scene in the Philippines continues to evolve, our audience is seeking more than just games. They want authentic, narrative-driven experiences,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao said MannyPay will leverage localized game content to serve users.

DigiPlus is aiming for a recovery toward the latter part of the year after the e-wallet delinking order disrupted its core payment channels and dampened growth.

The company remains in a “recovery stage” following tighter regulatory oversight on online gaming, including the BSP directive in August last year requiring e-wallets to delink from gaming platforms.