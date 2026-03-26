Cops rule out foul play in death of missing teener

“The evidence suggests this was a tragic case of self-harm, not a criminal act committed by someone else,” Mangaldan said.

Police traced the teener’s route and confirmed she had purchased a length of white nylon rope from a hardware store in nearby Marikina City — the same type later recovered at the scene. Investigators noted the absence of signs of struggle during the discovery.

The Grade 9 student was last seen on 18 March entering a mall in Marikina before walking alone toward a dark, vacant lot within the Light Rail Transit Line 2 compound in Barangay Santolan. Surveillance footage showed she was not being followed.

Her remains were located 23 March in a secluded area of the compound during an ocular inspection.

Police Major Loreto Tigno, Pasig’s assistant chief of police for operations, said the findings were corroborated by statements from the girl’s friends and classmates.