Missing teenager’s body found

According to a police report released Tuesday, the body was found hanging from a tree with a white nylon cord around the neck.

While investigators initially listed the deceased as an unidentified female, they cited the physical description and condition of the remains matched the missing minor.

“Her remains were discovered by operatives and the family positively identified her body,” Pasig Police Chief Col. Hendrix B. Mangaldan said in a radio interview.

Despite the family’s identification, authorities emphasized that formal confirmation is pending the results of forensic tests. The body will undergo an autopsy, DNA analysis and dental record matching to establish a definitive identity and determine the cause of death.