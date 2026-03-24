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Missing teenager’s body found

Missing teenager’s body found
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Authorities discovered a decomposing female body inside a private compound in Pasig City, believed to be a 15-year-old girl reported missing five days earlier.

The remains were found at approximately 1:53 p.m. in Barangay Santolan during a search by a special investigating team from the Pasig City Police Station. The team had been conducting follow-up operations related to the disappearance of Isabelle Sophia Tablate, who went missing 18 March and was the subject of a widespread online appeal by her family.

Missing teenager’s body found
Missing 15-year-old girl found dead inside Pasig factory

According to a police report released Tuesday, the body was found hanging from a tree with a white nylon cord around the neck.

While investigators initially listed the deceased as an unidentified female, they cited the physical description and condition of the remains matched the missing minor.

“Her remains were discovered by operatives and the family positively identified her body,” Pasig Police Chief Col. Hendrix B. Mangaldan said in a radio interview.

Despite the family’s identification, authorities emphasized that formal confirmation is pending the results of forensic tests. The body will undergo an autopsy, DNA analysis and dental record matching to establish a definitive identity and determine the cause of death.

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