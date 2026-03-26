Police: No foul play in death of missing Pasig teenager

“The evidence suggests this was a tragic case of self-harm, not a criminal act committed by someone else,” he added.

Police traced her route and confirmed she had personally purchased a length of white nylon rope from a hardware store in nearby Marikina City — the same type later found at the scene.

Tablate’s family positively identified her remains after officers from the Pasig City Police Station located her body several kilometers from her home on March 23.

“That purchase, combined with the lack of signs of struggle, has led investigators to close the door on foul play,” Mangaldan said.