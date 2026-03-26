Police: No foul play in death of missing Pasig teenager

Investigators have ruled out foul play in the death of 15-year-old Isabelle Sophia Tablate, whose body was found inside an abandoned factory in Barangay Santolan after she was reported missing for five days, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.
“After a thorough forensic and backtrack investigation, we found no indication of third-party involvement,” Pasig City Police Chief Police Colonel Hendrix B. Mangaldan said during a press conference on Thursday, March 26.
“The evidence suggests this was a tragic case of self-harm, not a criminal act committed by someone else,” he added.
Police traced her route and confirmed she had personally purchased a length of white nylon rope from a hardware store in nearby Marikina City — the same type later found at the scene.
Tablate’s family positively identified her remains after officers from the Pasig City Police Station located her body several kilometers from her home on March 23.
“That purchase, combined with the lack of signs of struggle, has led investigators to close the door on foul play,” Mangaldan said.