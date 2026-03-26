Army finds arms cache in Surigao; 15 rebels surrender in Ilocos

The Philippine Army on Thursday said troops of the 36th Infantry (Valor) Battalion, under the operational control of the 401st Infantry Brigade, successfully unearthed multiple firearms and war materiel in the vicinity of Sitio Bato, Barangay Bitaugan, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur, on 24 March 2026.

Among the items unearthed were three high-powered firearms: a Czech VZ rifle, a 5.56mm Bushmaster Carbine, and a 5.56mm Rock Island Carbine, all found concealed in the area. These items are now in the custody of the 36IB for proper documentation, inventory, and appropriate disposition.

Colonel Glenn Joy U. Aynera, Commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade, commended the 36IB under the leadership of Lt. Col. Joselito Ante Jr. for their operational excellence and acknowledged the increasing cooperation of local communities.

“These developments reflect the effectiveness of our focused security operations and underscore the crucial role of community support in addressing insurgency. The active participation of the populace remains vital in achieving lasting peace,” he said.

It can be recalled that troops of the 36IB recently neutralized two CTG members and seized four (4) high-powered firearms during an armed encounter in the hinterlands of Barangay Nurcia, Lanuza, Surigao del Sur, on March 22, 2026.

Moreover, 4ID Commander Major General Michele B. Anayron Jr. emphasized that these operational gains indicate the weakening capabilities of the remaining members of CTGs in the region and reaffirm the military’s commitment to sustaining momentum in peace and security efforts in Northern Mindanao and the Caraga region.

Meanwhile, on the side of the Philippine National Police (PNP), through Police Regional Office (PRO) 1, notable progress was also marked in its intensified anti-insurgency campaign from March 15 to 21, 2026, with 15 individuals voluntarily surrendering and renouncing their links to armed groups.

Of those who returned to the fold of the law, two were identified as Communist New People’s Army (CNT) members, eight as members of the Cordillera Freedom Organization (CFO), and one as a member of UGMO. Additionally, three individuals withdrew support from the CNT, while one withdrew support from the CFO.

“These surrenders are a testament that choosing peace is always the better path. We respect their decision and will continue to ensure their safety while providing support for their reintegration into society,” PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said. “It also reflects the positive outcomes of our sustained operations combined with strong community partnerships. Sa lahat ng ating kababayan, this is proof that cooperation brings real change,” he added.

The gains were achieved through focused police operations and strengthened community engagement in coordination with local government units and partner agencies. These efforts align with the PNP Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations and support the broader national direction set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to maintain peace and order.