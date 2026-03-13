Army troops uncover NPA arms cache in Surigao del Sur

“This achievement delivers a significant blow to the operational capabilities of the remaining members of the NPA in the area. By depriving them of weapons, ammunition, and critical documents, we are directly disrupting their ability to carry out attacks, recruit members, and plan subversive activities,” Annogui said.

“We believe this setback will also encourage other NPA members to surrender and return to the folds of the law, knowing that their operations are being effectively dismantled,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division, credited the success of the operation to the cooperation of local communities and former NPA members who provided information to the military.

He said their support remains crucial in strengthening security and advancing government efforts to end insurgency in the region.

Anayron added that the discovery of the arms cache weakens the NPA’s foothold and limits their ability to operate in Surigao del Sur and neighboring provinces.