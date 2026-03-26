23-K farmers promised P10,000 aid each

According to Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, the President has instructed Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian to extend assistance to farmers affected by drought in Isabela, as well as in the neighboring provinces of Cagayan and Nueva Vizcaya.

During a Senate hearing on Thursday, the leader of the transport group Manibela said only a fraction of their members had received the cash aid pledged to them (see related story).

The Chief Executive inspected the Ambatali Warehouse with Multi-Purpose Drying Pavement and the Ramon Onion Cold Storage Facility in Barangay Ambatali, Ramon, Isabela.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and provincial and local government officials during his inspection of the storage facility, a government initiative expected to benefit around 1,500 farmers from Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya.