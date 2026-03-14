DA rolls out P65-M aid for Albay farmers, fisherfolk

“These interventions are more than just support packages — they are a concrete step toward modernizing our farms, empowering our farmers, and ensuring a stable, sustainable food supply for all Filipinos,” Tiu Laurel said.

“By providing the right inputs, technology, and guidance, we are building resilient communities and laying the foundation for long-term food security,” the DA chief said.

The assistance includes farm inputs, livestock packages, fisheries equipment, and funding for aquaculture infrastructure intended to expand agricultural output and diversify rural livelihoods.

Under the agency’s rice program, local government units received 11,498 bags of inorganic fertilizer worth P18.7 million to support inbred rice areas and help boost yields during both the dry and wet planting seasons.

The DA also distributed eight livestock development packages worth P28.77 million under its Livestock Economic Enterprise Development Program.

These include swine, beef cattle, goats, chickens, ducks, and stingless bees, together with housing, feed and biologics aimed at strengthening smallholder income and cooperative-based production.