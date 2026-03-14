DA delivers P65M aid to Albay farmers

The Department of Agriculture said the interventions cover crops, livestock and fisheries, reflecting a broader push to modernize farm operations and expand livelihood opportunities in rural communities.

Under the Rice Program, local government units received 11,498 bags of inorganic fertilizer valued at P18.7 million. The assistance is intended to support farmers cultivating inbred rice varieties and help improve harvests during both dry and wet cropping seasons.

Support was also extended to the livestock sector through the Livestock Economic Enterprise Development program, which delivered eight production packages worth P28.77 million. The packages include swine, beef cattle, goats, chickens, ducks and stingless bees, along with housing materials, feeds and biologics designed to help small farmers build sustainable livestock enterprises.