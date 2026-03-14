DA delivers P65M aid to Albay farmers

The national government has released more than P65 million in agricultural assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in Albay as part of efforts to strengthen food production and raise rural incomes.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. personally led the rollout of the support packages during a distribution activity at Pantao Port in the municipality of Libon, widely regarded as the rice-producing hub of Albay.
The Department of Agriculture said the interventions cover crops, livestock and fisheries, reflecting a broader push to modernize farm operations and expand livelihood opportunities in rural communities.
Under the Rice Program, local government units received 11,498 bags of inorganic fertilizer valued at P18.7 million. The assistance is intended to support farmers cultivating inbred rice varieties and help improve harvests during both dry and wet cropping seasons.
Support was also extended to the livestock sector through the Livestock Economic Enterprise Development program, which delivered eight production packages worth P28.77 million. The packages include swine, beef cattle, goats, chickens, ducks and stingless bees, along with housing materials, feeds and biologics designed to help small farmers build sustainable livestock enterprises.
Vegetable growers received inputs worth P96,730, including garden tools, seedling trays, plastic mulch and seeds to strengthen local vegetable production under the government’s Gulayan initiative.
The fisheries sector likewise received assistance in coordination with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. Two units of Lambaklad or Otoshi-ami fishing gear worth P7.4 million were distributed, along with tilapia and catfish fingerlings valued at P48,157. Beneficiaries were also given training on fish culture and pond management.
In addition, the agriculture department has allocated P10 million for the construction of a climate-resilient freshwater fish hatchery in the municipality of Camalig. The facility is expected to serve as a breeding and training center for species such as tilapia, catfish and carp.
“These interventions are more than just support packages—they are a concrete step toward modernizing our farms, empowering our farmers, and ensuring a stable, sustainable food supply for all Filipinos,” Tiu Laurel said.