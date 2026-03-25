Zaragosa leads Junior World qualifiers

Precious Zaragosa will lead the Philippine charge in the girls’ division of the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego in July.
Zaragosa closed out with the day’s best four-under-par 68 to top the premier 15-18 class. Joining her are Isabella Tabanas, Alessandra Luciano, and Tashi Balangauan.
Securing spots in the 13-14 are Lisa Sarines, Mona Sarines, Brittany Tamayo and Keira Justine Que.
The qualifiers from 11-12 are Makayla Adriana Verano, Brianna Macasaet, Venus delos Santos and Avery Simone Sytengco.
Kamilla del Mundo dominated 9-10 with Ronee Dungca and Mavis Espedido clinching the other berths.
Representing the country in the 7-8 bracket are Tyly Bernardino, Zoey Mascarinas and Stella Adriano de Castro.
The final standings:
15-18 — Precious Zaragosa 216 (74-74-68), Isabella Tabanas 218 (75-71-72), Alessandra Luciano 228 (74-79-75), Tashi Balangauan 230 (75-78-77), Chloe Ivana Ang 233 (79-76-78), Nicole Gan 237 (77-83-77), Lois Laine Go 237 (74-79-84), Apple Gotiong 242 (80-81-81), Celine Maria Abalos 246 (82-85-79), Levonne Talion 250 (86-81-83), Zyrah de Leon 252 (80-87-85), Mikayla Grace Guico 258 (86-93-79), Bea Lapuz 270 (93-90-87)
13-14 — Lisa Sarines 217 (71-71-75), Mona Sarines 219 (76-74-69), Brittany Tamayo 221 (77-70-74), Keira Justine Que 229 (73-76-80), Johnna Blair Uyking 231 (74-80-77), Cailey Chanelle Gonzales 234 (87-78-69), Alexie Gabi 243 (84-84-75), Marqaela Dy 261 (91-891-89)
11-12 — Makayla Adriana Verano 235 (83-72-80), Brianna Macasaet 237 (80-82-75), Venus delos Santos 240 (81-75-84), Avery Simone Sytengco 249 (91-80-78), Eliana Mendoza 251 (86-79-86), Penelope Kate Sy 282 (93-91-98), Zoey Pineapple Laranang 285 (99-93-93), Renvee Ashley Sun 300 (106-95-99)
9-10 — Kamilla del Mundo 203 (67-65-71), Ronee Dungca 208 (69-68-71), Mavis Espedido 216 (73-71-72), Andrea Dee 245 (87-77-81), Stephanie Gan 248 (82-86-80), Jaicee Cervantes 259 (89-89-81), Amiya Tablac 261 (92-90-79), Gracie Maia Ong 261 (92-84-85), Eriane Pobeda 281 (96-94-91), Jia Francesca Ho 309 (106-101-102)
7-8 — Tyly Bernardino 264 (90-84-90), Zoey Mascarinas 270 (104-85-81), Stella Adriano de Castro 333 (111-108-111).