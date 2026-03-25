Zaragosa leads Junior World qualifiers

Precious Zaragosa will lead the Philippine charge in the girls’ division of the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego in July.

Zaragosa closed out with the day’s best four-under-par 68 to top the premier 15-18 class. Joining her are Isabella Tabanas, Alessandra Luciano, and Tashi Balangauan.

Securing spots in the 13-14 are Lisa Sarines, Mona Sarines, Brittany Tamayo and Keira Justine Que.