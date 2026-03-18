Hernandez leads Jr. World qualifiers

Tied for second on 226 were Roman Ungco and Patrick Tambalque. Rafael Leonio claimed the remaining qualifying berth.

In the 13–14 category, Vito Sarines held off a late challenge from Jared Saban. Sarines posted a final-round 77 to finish at 228, edging Saban by a single stroke in a tightly contested race. Jacob Gomez and Jacob Casuga likewise earned qualification, rounding out the top four in the division.

The 11–12 bracket saw Jose Luis Espinosa emerge as the leading qualifier after closing with a 74 for a 227 total. His consistent play throughout the tournament secured him a comfortable position atop the leaderboard. Joining him in advancing to the next stage were Ryuji Suzuki, Marco Angheng and Peyton Coyiuto.

In the 9–10 division, Jaime Barnes and Kvan Alburo secured two of the qualifying spots alongside Marco Iglesia. Although Zoji Tyro Edoc finished third in the standings, his prior achievement — placing third in San Diego last year — had already earned him a seeded position, thereby opening the door for Iglesia’s inclusion among the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, in the youngest 7–8 bracket, Mikell Zachary Guico, Alfonso Fabul, and Andres Jeturian demonstrated promising talent as they clinched their respective spots to advance.

Across all divisions, the tournament highlighted the depth of emerging junior golf talent, with standout performances and close contests underscoring the competitive spirit at Luisita.

The final standings:

15-18 — Emil Hernandez 218 (74-74-70), Roman Ungco 226 (76-74-76), Patrick Tambalque 226 (79-73-74), Rafael Leonio 229 (81-74-74), Shinichi Suzuki 230 (78-75-77), Vince Naranjo 233 (83-76-74), Charles Serdenia 233 (78-76-79), Tristan Jefferson Padilla 237 (79-78-80), Zach Villaroman 237 (74-79-84), Zianbeau Thurs Edoc 238 (84-80-74)

13-14 — Vito Sarines 228 (76-75-77), Jared Saban 229 (76-77-76), Jacob Gomez 243 (84-81-78), Jacob Casuga 243 (83-75-85), Javie Bautista 245 (84-82-79), Nathaniel Yeung 254 (95-79-80), Miguel Orbita 257 (84-87-86), Mannuwel Maligaya 275 (94-90-91), Dia Juane 278 (100-93-85), Chad Derek Tang 281 (102-93-86)

11-12 — Jose Luis Espinosa 227 (77-76-74), Ryuji Suzuki 237 (84-75-78), Marco Angheng 250 (88-82-80), Peyton Coyiuto 255 (80-83-92), Adrian Irinco 269 (91-88-90), Aineon Hiram Jabonero 274 (89-92-93), Miuniq Daven Dy 296 (95-99-102)