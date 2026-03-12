Lella Ford reacts to nepo baby issue

Fresh from her victory in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0, Lella Ford is stepping confidently into the spotlight—embracing both the opportunities and the criticisms that come with her well-known last name.
During a guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, where she was joined by her mother Karla Estrada, the 20-year-old Big Winner addressed the label often thrown her way online: “nepo baby.” For Lella, the conversation surrounding family connections is nothing new.
“Bata pa lang po ako, ang dami ko na pong naririnig na mga ganyan,” she shared, reflecting on how early she became familiar with public scrutiny. Growing up in a prominent showbiz family meant hearing constant commentary not only about herself but also about the people closest to her.
“Growing up, ang dami ko na pong naririnig na controversial things about my mom, about my brother. Sa akin po, mas mabigat po ‘yon kapag tungkol sa pamilya po ‘yon,” she said.
Despite the noise, Lella revealed that she has learned to filter out negativity and focus on feedback that truly matters—choosing growth over distraction as she carves out her own identity in the industry.
Beyond the issue of labels, the young star also opened up about the strong support system behind her, particularly her protective older brothers, including actor Daniel Padilla.
Speaking in an interview on the Kapuso morning program Unang Hirit, Lella laughed when asked how her brothers reacted to fans pairing her with fellow PBB housemates.
“Lagot po. Ha-hahaha!” she joked before clarifying that her siblings remain supportive despite their natural protectiveness.
“Kuyas ko po, they’re very protective of me. At the end of the day, kilala naman nila ako and they trust me. They just want me to be happy and focus po sa career,” she explained.
She added that while her brothers do keep a watchful eye, their encouragement has remained constant as she enters a new chapter in her life.
“Pati ‘yung brothers ko, kahit na medyo protective sila, sinusuportahan pa rin nila ako. Now that I turned 20, they just really support me.”
Inside the PBB house, viewers quickly noticed Lella’s warm friendships with fellow housemates Joaquin Arce and Inigo Jose, which sparked fan “ships” online. The young actress admitted she never expected the enthusiastic response from viewers.
“Hindi ko talaga in-expect ‘yun nu’ng nasa loob ako ng bahay. I’m so happy kasi kita nila ‘yun,” she said.
For Lella, the attention simply reflected what audiences saw unfolding naturally inside the house.
“Kita nila ‘yung mga genuine connections and relationships na nabuo sa house.”
Lella emerged as one of the season’s biggest winners, sharing the spotlight with Kapuso Sparkle artist Caprice Cayetano, who was also crowned a Big Winner during the Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 finale.
Now outside the famous Bahay ni Kuya, Lella Ford begins the next phase of her journey—one shaped by family, resilience, and the determination to prove that while she may come from a well-known name, her path forward will ultimately be her own.