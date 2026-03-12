Lella Ford reacts to nepo baby issue

Speaking in an interview on the Kapuso morning program Unang Hirit, Lella laughed when asked how her brothers reacted to fans pairing her with fellow PBB housemates.

“Lagot po. Ha-hahaha!” she joked before clarifying that her siblings remain supportive despite their natural protectiveness.

“Kuyas ko po, they’re very protective of me. At the end of the day, kilala naman nila ako and they trust me. They just want me to be happy and focus po sa career,” she explained.

She added that while her brothers do keep a watchful eye, their encouragement has remained constant as she enters a new chapter in her life.

“Pati ‘yung brothers ko, kahit na medyo protective sila, sinusuportahan pa rin nila ako. Now that I turned 20, they just really support me.”

Inside the PBB house, viewers quickly noticed Lella’s warm friendships with fellow housemates Joaquin Arce and Inigo Jose, which sparked fan “ships” online. The young actress admitted she never expected the enthusiastic response from viewers.

“Hindi ko talaga in-expect ‘yun nu’ng nasa loob ako ng bahay. I’m so happy kasi kita nila ‘yun,” she said.

For Lella, the attention simply reflected what audiences saw unfolding naturally inside the house.

“Kita nila ‘yung mga genuine connections and relationships na nabuo sa house.”

Lella emerged as one of the season’s biggest winners, sharing the spotlight with Kapuso Sparkle artist Caprice Cayetano, who was also crowned a Big Winner during the Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 finale.

Now outside the famous Bahay ni Kuya, Lella Ford begins the next phase of her journey—one shaped by family, resilience, and the determination to prove that while she may come from a well-known name, her path forward will ultimately be her own.