Lella Ford’s journey to becoming a ‘PBB’ Big Winner

For more than four months inside Bahay ni Kuya, Lella Ford faced challenges that tested her identity, resilience, and determination. By the end of the journey, the young housemate from Tacloban emerged stronger—ultimately claiming the title of Kapamilya Big Winner in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0alongside Caprice Cayetano.

Her victory was not simply about winning a reality competition. For Lella, it represented the fulfillment of a deeply personal mission: proving to herself that she could step outside expectations and define her own path.

Reflecting on her experience after the finale, Lella shared the mindset that guided her throughout the competition.

“I really pushed my limits. Kung may gusto akong gawin, kailangan ko talaga paghirapan at sagarin ang sarili ko. Hindi puwedeng tatenga-tenga lang,” she said.

“Biggest lesson na natutunan ko po sa aking PBB journey is maniwala sa sarili. Maniwala sa sariling kakayahan,” she added.

A Journey Rooted in Self-Discovery

When Lella entered the house, she carried more than just excitement for the experience. As the daughter of actress and television personality Karla Estrada and sister of actor Daniel Padilla, she also carried the weight of public expectations.

Her goal from the start was clear—to step out from the shadow of her well-known family and discover her own identity.

At one point during the show, Lella openly admitted that she had been struggling with feelings of uncertainty about her direction in life. Watching her sister pursue studies abroad had stirred doubts about her own path.

She confessed that the realization pushed her to confront her complacency.

“Masyado akong naging kampante,” she admitted. “And now I really want to reach my full potential kasi alam kong meron din akong maibubuga. Gusto ko rin makilala. I want to make a name for myself. Ayaw ko na nasa shadow na lang ako palagi ng family ko.”

Entering the PBB house became the first bold step toward that goal.

Early Struggles Inside the House

The beginning of her journey was far from smooth. In the early weeks of the competition, Lella accumulated the most rule violations among the housemates, placing her under scrutiny.

The experience forced her to confront her mistakes and reflect on her behavior. In an emotional moment inside the confession room, she expressed deep disappointment in herself.

Yet the setback became a turning point, encouraging her to grow and mature during her stay in the house.

Handling Conflict with Honesty

Another moment that tested Lella involved a controversy surrounding the use of codenames among the housemates. The issue escalated when fellow housemate Iñigo Jose publicly associated her with a nickname implying romantic interest.

Rather than reacting defensively, Lella addressed the situation directly and with clarity.

“I just don’t appreciate you telling off things you’re not even sure. May nakarating naman sa akin na kaya mo lang ako kinakausap is because you feel like there’s a wall and you feel like that I like you. Believe it or not—no feelings involved—I’m open to [getting] to know you more, but it’s not like gusto kita.”

Her calm and straightforward response earned respect from fellow housemates and viewers alike.

Facing the Noise from the Outside World

During a segment where housemates were allowed to hear feedback from the public, Lella encountered criticism labeling her a “nepo baby” who had “inherited fans.”

Instead of letting the remarks discourage her, she chose to treat them as motivation.

“Hindi po ako umaasa sa mom ko o sa kuya ko,” she maintained, “I’m so grateful for them kasi sila ’yung naging inspiration ko pero I am trying to make a name for myself.”

Her determination to stand on her own merit resonated strongly with audiences.

Redemption and Recognition

As weeks passed, Lella gradually transformed into one of the most dependable and sincere housemates inside the house.

Her fellow contestants eventually voted her among the “pinakamabuti” housemates—an acknowledgment that surprised her, especially after her earlier violations.

The recognition meant more than any advantage in the game. For Lella, it affirmed that the kindness and values instilled by her family were visible to others.

Later in the competition, her housemates again expressed their trust by voting her to receive a Big Ticket to the Big Jump, the final stage before the Big Night.

A Well-Earned Victory

Throughout her stay in the house, Lella was never nominated for eviction—a testament to the trust she earned from both fellow housemates and viewers.

When the final votes were counted, the public crowned her Kapamilya Big Winner, earning 53.63 percent of the combined Kapamilya votes.

Along with the title, she received ₱1 million in prize money, but the deeper reward came from the journey itself.

What began as a quest to find her place ultimately became a story of courage, humility, and self-belief.

For Lella Ford, the end of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 marks not the conclusion of her story—but the beginning of a future she is now ready to claim on her own terms.