PLDT aims to regain top spot

Games today:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

4 p.m. — Cignal vs ZUS Coffee

6:30 p.m. — PLDT vs Farm Fresh

PLDT is out to spark a new winning run when it collides with Farm Fresh in a crucial 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference preliminary round encounter today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Back on their feet after rebounding from a loss that snapped their three-game romp, the High Speed Hitters shift their focus to bringing down the Foxies in their 6:30 p.m. match to climb back on top of the standings.

PLDT carries a 4-1 win-loss record tied with surging Creamline and just behind league-leading sister team Cignal (4-2).

“We’re talking it one game at a time. With the way the standings run right now, you don’t know who’s gonna win and who’s gonna lose. So it’s very important that since there are only a few games left and we’re going to the [end] of the round robin so every game is important. We have to treat every game like a very important game,” High Speed Hitters winger Kim Kianna Dy said.

Savi Davison and Dy led the way in PLDT’s 25-23, 25-23, 25-13, sweep of ZUS Coffee last Saturday in a bounce back win from a straight-sets loss it suffered at the hands of the Super Spikers.

The High Speed Hitters face a Farm Fresh side coming off a sorry five-set loss to Capital1, 24-26, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20, 11-15, last week.

The Foxies are tied in seventh to eighth spot with the Akari Chargers, holding a 2-3 card.

Trisha Tubu, who dropped 30 markers in a losing effort, Ces Molina, Rizza Cruz, Royse Tubino and Jolina Dela Cruz lead Farm Fresh in its shot to get back on the winning track.

The race for the top four spots has intensified with only eight more playdates to go in the first round.

Only the top four teams will get to compete in a playoff for the first two semifinals seats. Losers of the Final Four playoff will be relegated in the dangerous stepladder play-in tournament against the six lower-ranked squads.

Meanwhile, Cignal clashes with cellar-dweller ZUS Coffee in the curtain-raiser at 4 p.m.

The Super Spikers are bent on rebounding from a 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 12-15, loss to the Chargers last Saturday.

Cignal, however, is favored to get past the Thunderbelles, who have gone stale with a three-game slump.

ZUS Coffee still couldn’t find the perfect brew after a runner-up finish in the mid-season Reinforced Conference with a disappointing 1-5 card.