Cignal targets top spot

Cignal, sporting a 6-2 win-loss record, is already assured of a spot in the qualifying round, where the top four teams after the prelims play for the first two semifinals seats.

Zooming to back-to-back victories over ZUS Coffee and Capital1, the Super Spikers are looking to build momentum and occupy the top seeding in the qualifying stage.

Cignal is currently behind sister-team PLDT (7-2) in solo second but can overtake the High Speed Hitters with a win regardless of a sweep, in four sets or a five-setter, as it will hold superior match points earned.

The Super Spikers are going all-out to get to a favorable spot in the qualifying round.

“For us, every win is very crucial. Especially, we’re trying to get a good rank. It’s important to get a good ranking coming into the next round. So, we’re preparing hard for each game,” Cignal top libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig.

Creamline is fresh off a shocking four-set loss to Farm Fresh last Tuesday, falling to a 5-3 card tied with Akari.

Another loss by the Cool Smashers will drag them down the stepladder Play-in tournament, where one mistake will mean an end to a team’s campaign in the season-ending conference.

Meanwhile, the streaking Chargers take on an inspired Foxies side at 4 p.m. while the Solar Spikers battle feisty Galeries Tower at 1:30 p.m.

Akari is currently the hottest team in the tournament with an active five-game winning streak following a rough 0-3 start.