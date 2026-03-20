Cignal targets top spot

Games today:
(FilOil EcoOil Centre)
1:30 p.m. — Capital1 vs Galeries Tower
4 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Akari
6:30 p.m. — Cignal vs Creamline
Cignal aims to lock in the No. 1 spot in the qualifying round against a Creamline side fighting to avoid going down the dangerous path of the Play-in tournament as the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference preliminary phase concludes Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
A busy triple-header capped by the Super Spikers and Cool Smashers showdown at 6:30 p.m. will decide the cast and placings for both the quick and long routes to the Final Four.
Cignal, sporting a 6-2 win-loss record, is already assured of a spot in the qualifying round, where the top four teams after the prelims play for the first two semifinals seats.
Zooming to back-to-back victories over ZUS Coffee and Capital1, the Super Spikers are looking to build momentum and occupy the top seeding in the qualifying stage.
Cignal is currently behind sister-team PLDT (7-2) in solo second but can overtake the High Speed Hitters with a win regardless of a sweep, in four sets or a five-setter, as it will hold superior match points earned.
The Super Spikers are going all-out to get to a favorable spot in the qualifying round.
“For us, every win is very crucial. Especially, we’re trying to get a good rank. It’s important to get a good ranking coming into the next round. So, we’re preparing hard for each game,” Cignal top libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig.
Creamline is fresh off a shocking four-set loss to Farm Fresh last Tuesday, falling to a 5-3 card tied with Akari.
Another loss by the Cool Smashers will drag them down the stepladder Play-in tournament, where one mistake will mean an end to a team’s campaign in the season-ending conference.
Meanwhile, the streaking Chargers take on an inspired Foxies side at 4 p.m. while the Solar Spikers battle feisty Galeries Tower at 1:30 p.m.
Akari is currently the hottest team in the tournament with an active five-game winning streak following a rough 0-3 start.