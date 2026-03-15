Tagaytay rolls out red carpet for Asian tourney

Tagaytay City rolls out the red carpet for more than 600 athletes who will see action in the 45th Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Track Cycling Championships and 14th Asian Para Track Cycling Championships set from 25 to 31 March at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome.
“It’s the first time in 30 years that the Philippines is hosting the Asian track championships and we’ll put our best foot forward as we slingshot the return of track cycling in our country,” said PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino as he made a regular inspection on the progress of preparations at the International Cycling Union-standard 250-meter indoor track.
“We expect the continent’s big guns to bring in their top cyclists in the prestigious competition that we’re hosting not only to promote track events, but also to help in the vigorous sports tourism campaign,” said Tolentino, also president of the Philippine Olympic Committee.
Nineteen countries — with China and Hong Kong-China leading the pack with 50 athletes each, followed by India with 48 and South Korea 43 — are vying in the championships backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, City of Tagaytay led by Mayor Brent Tolentino and the MVP Sports Foundation.
The Philippines last hosted the track championships in 1995 at the Amoranto Velodrome, which has since been demolished and transformed into a football pitch, leaving the Tagaytay CT Velodrome as the only world-class track facility in the country.
The Asian championships offer 44 gold medals, while 30 golds are staked in the para track competitions that will be held simultaneously.
Teams are expected to arrive starting this week, according to Tolentino, adding that Filipino cyclists will be up against not only the continent’s best, but also the world’s.