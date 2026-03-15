Tagaytay rolls out red carpet for Asian tourney

Tagaytay City rolls out the red carpet for more than 600 athletes who will see action in the 45th Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Track Cycling Championships and 14th Asian Para Track Cycling Championships set from 25 to 31 March at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome.

“It’s the first time in 30 years that the Philippines is hosting the Asian track championships and we’ll put our best foot forward as we slingshot the return of track cycling in our country,” said PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino as he made a regular inspection on the progress of preparations at the International Cycling Union-standard 250-meter indoor track.