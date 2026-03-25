Tamayao steps down as PNP-HPG chief, denies harassment raps

Police Brig. Gen. Jessie B. Tamayao has stepped down as acting director of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) following a sexual harassment complaint filed against him before the National Police Commission.
Tamayao announced his resignation on Wednesday, a day after a policewoman filed the complaint. He denied the allegations and maintained his innocence.
“I am innocent of these charges.”
“I have always conducted myself with the utmost professionalism and respect for my colleagues and the public I serve. I firmly deny the allegations. I can only deduce this is a personal vendetta the reason of which I am not aware,” Tamayao said in a statement issued to the Camp Crame press.
He said he chose to step down to preserve public trust and ensure an impartial investigation.
“I have decided to voluntarily step down from my position as Acting Director of the PNP Highway Patrol Group, effective immediately.”
“My decision to resign is not an admission of guilt, but a demonstration of my commitment to due process and the institutional reputation of the Philippine National Police. In my 30 years of service, I have never been involved in, nor subjected to, any such allegation or complaint. I have risen through the ranks through my own diligence, hard work, and integrity.By stepping down, I aim to remove any perception of influence or conflict of interest while the proper authorities perform their duties,” he added.
Tamayao said he would cooperate with the investigation.
“I fully welcome a thorough investigation, and I am prepared to cooperate with the investigating body to clear my name. I am confident that the truth will prevail through the proper legal and administrative channels,” he said.