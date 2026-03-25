Tamayao steps down as PNP-HPG chief, denies harassment raps

“I have decided to voluntarily step down from my position as Acting Director of the PNP Highway Patrol Group, effective immediately.”

“My decision to resign is not an admission of guilt, but a demonstration of my commitment to due process and the institutional reputation of the Philippine National Police. In my 30 years of service, I have never been involved in, nor subjected to, any such allegation or complaint. I have risen through the ranks through my own diligence, hard work, and integrity.By stepping down, I aim to remove any perception of influence or conflict of interest while the proper authorities perform their duties,” he added.

Tamayao said he would cooperate with the investigation.

“I fully welcome a thorough investigation, and I am prepared to cooperate with the investigating body to clear my name. I am confident that the truth will prevail through the proper legal and administrative channels,” he said.