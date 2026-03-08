Foreign firm explores coconut livelihood program for Northern Samar PDLs

TACLOBAN CITY — A foreign company planning to establish a Coconut Industrial Park in Northern Samar has pledged to donate its coconut by-products to provide a livelihood opportunity for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in the province.
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) met with officials of the Northern Samar provincial government to discuss transforming coconut coir donated by Island Fun Inc., a foreign investor, into a livelihood venture for PDLs.
Jhon Allen Berbon, chief of the Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (PEDIPO), said the meeting explored how to repurpose coconut coir waste into a sustainable economic enterprise under the Northern Samar Provincial Jail’s (NSPJ) rehabilitation program, Project Paglaum.
Island Fun Inc. shared its vision of contributing to the province through investment and community-oriented programs under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The company is currently planning the development of a 3 to 5 hectare Coconut Industrial Park in the province. The project aims to establish an integrated coconut processing facility to strengthen the local coconut value chain and generate economic opportunities.
The industrial park is being developed in Barangay San Isidro, Bobon, Northern Samar, with a P700 million investment to process coconut water, milk, oil, charcoal, and fiber.
As discussed during the meeting, Island Fun Inc. will donate coconut coir raw materials to the provincial jail. Participating PDLs will be trained by the DTI to transform the fibers into value-added products.
Based on the project framework, Island Fun Inc. will provide the raw materials and support inputs, while the DTI will lead technical training and product development. The provincial jail will serve as the production hub where PDLs carry out value-adding activities.
PEDIPO will extend technical assistance to help develop the enterprise. Island Fun Inc. will also serve as the buyer of the finished products, ensuring a stable market for the outputs.
Berbon said the initiative transforms what is typically considered agricultural waste into a productive livelihood opportunity that supports both rehabilitation and local economic development.
He noted that by integrating the CSR program of Island Fun Inc. into Project Paglaum, the effort demonstrates how investments in Northern Samar can extend beyond business development to contribute to inclusive growth and second-chance opportunities.