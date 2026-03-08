Foreign firm explores coconut livelihood program for Northern Samar PDLs

TACLOBAN CITY — A foreign company planning to establish a Coconut Industrial Park in Northern Samar has pledged to donate its coconut by-products to provide a livelihood opportunity for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in the province.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) met with officials of the Northern Samar provincial government to discuss transforming coconut coir donated by Island Fun Inc., a foreign investor, into a livelihood venture for PDLs.

Jhon Allen Berbon, chief of the Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (PEDIPO), said the meeting explored how to repurpose coconut coir waste into a sustainable economic enterprise under the Northern Samar Provincial Jail’s (NSPJ) rehabilitation program, Project Paglaum.