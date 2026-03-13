GAMOT launch boosts Zambales health offering

SAN MARCELINO, Zambales — The San Marcelino District Hospital (SMDH) officially launched the PhilHealth GAMOT (Guaranteed Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment) Program on Thursday, marking a major step toward faster and more accessible medical services for residents of Zambales.
The event was led by Zambales Board Member Rundy Ebdane, representing Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., who emphasized that the health of every Zambaleño remains the Provincial Government’s top priority.
“Let us continue this shared vision — toward a Zambales that is healthier, safer, and more prepared for the future,” Ebdane said.
He also highlighted the importance of close cooperation among the Department of Health (DoH), PhilHealth, and the Provincial Government to expand health services across the province.
Joining the launching were DoH Regional director Dr. Corazon I. Flores (DoH RO3), PhilHealth Regional vice president Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque, and PhilHealth acting branch manager Dr. Rowena S. Zabat-San Mateo, who underscored the GAMOT Program’s goal: to provide faster and more accessible delivery of medicines and outpatient services.