GAMOT launch boosts Zambales health offering

“Let us continue this shared vision — toward a Zambales that is healthier, safer, and more prepared for the future,” Ebdane said.

He also highlighted the importance of close cooperation among the Department of Health (DoH), PhilHealth, and the Provincial Government to expand health services across the province.

Joining the launching were DoH Regional director Dr. Corazon I. Flores (DoH RO3), PhilHealth Regional vice president Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque, and PhilHealth acting branch manager Dr. Rowena S. Zabat-San Mateo, who underscored the GAMOT Program’s goal: to provide faster and more accessible delivery of medicines and outpatient services.