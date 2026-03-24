Sinag Maynila 2026 opens with bold, contrasting films

The Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2026 opened with a double bill that set a bold and distinctly Filipino tone, as gala screenings of All About Her and Desperada kicked off festivities at Gateway 2 Cineplex.

Directed by Joel Lamangan, All About Her leaned into excess, unfolding in the glittering yet ruthless world of pageantry. The film embraced camp, with Kelley Day delivering a polished, villainous turn as Olivia, while Tony Labrusca brought a commanding screen presence designed to provoke audience reaction.