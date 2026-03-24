Sinag Maynila 2026 opens with bold, contrasting films

The Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2026 opened with a double bill that set a bold and distinctly Filipino tone, as gala screenings of All About Her and Desperada kicked off festivities at Gateway 2 Cineplex.
Directed by Joel Lamangan, All About Her leaned into excess, unfolding in the glittering yet ruthless world of pageantry. The film embraced camp, with Kelley Day delivering a polished, villainous turn as Olivia, while Tony Labrusca brought a commanding screen presence designed to provoke audience reaction.
In contrast, Louie Ignacio’s Desperada took a more restrained and emotional approach. Set in a shelter for individuals with mental disabilities, the film focused on human vulnerability and quiet resilience.
Robb Guinto stood out in her portrayal of Brenda, offering a performance that balanced fragility and strength. Yasser Marta and Mack Morales added depth to a narrative that did not shy away from discomfort.
Festival director Brillante Mendoza, alongside co-founder Wilson Tieng of Solar Films, leads this year’s edition, continuing the festival’s push for local stories with global appeal.
Six films are competing under the banner “Sine Lokal, Pang-International,” with screenings running until 29 March across cinemas including Gateway, Eastwood, Uptown, Venice, and Lucky Chinatown.