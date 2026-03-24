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Sinag Maynila 2026 opens with bold, contrasting films

Director Joel Lamangan, Robb Guinto and Yasser Marta at the opening night of Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2026.
Director Joel Lamangan, Robb Guinto and Yasser Marta at the opening night of Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2026.
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The Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2026 opened with a double bill that set a bold and distinctly Filipino tone, as gala screenings of All About Her and Desperada kicked off festivities at Gateway 2 Cineplex.

Directed by Joel Lamangan, All About Her leaned into excess, unfolding in the glittering yet ruthless world of pageantry. The film embraced camp, with Kelley Day delivering a polished, villainous turn as Olivia, while Tony Labrusca brought a commanding screen presence designed to provoke audience reaction.

Director Joel Lamangan, Robb Guinto and Yasser Marta at the opening night of Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2026.
Why Sinag Maynila offers rays of hope to Phl cinema

In contrast, Louie Ignacio’s Desperada took a more restrained and emotional approach. Set in a shelter for individuals with mental disabilities, the film focused on human vulnerability and quiet resilience.

Robb Guinto stood out in her portrayal of Brenda, offering a performance that balanced fragility and strength. Yasser Marta and Mack Morales added depth to a narrative that did not shy away from discomfort.

Director Joel Lamangan, Robb Guinto and Yasser Marta at the opening night of Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2026.
Sinag Maynila 2026 opens today with fresh Filipino films

Festival director Brillante Mendoza, alongside co-founder Wilson Tieng of Solar Films, leads this year’s edition, continuing the festival’s push for local stories with global appeal.

Six films are competing under the banner “Sine Lokal, Pang-International,” with screenings running until 29 March across cinemas including Gateway, Eastwood, Uptown, Venice, and Lucky Chinatown.

Sinag Maynila 2026

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