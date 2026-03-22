PNP steps up monitoring of online games over child safety concerns

He said the Anti-Cybercrime Group has been directed to step up monitoring not only of Roblox but also other online gaming applications to prevent their use in criminal activities.

The move follows reports that the popular platform Roblox has been used by predators to target minors through its interactive features.

The PNP is coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center to investigate the extent of alleged illegal activities.

“The PNP is coordinating with other agencies, such as the DICT and the CICC, to investigate the extent to which Roblox may be used for possible crimes, including sexual predation, grooming, and exploitation of minors,” Nartatez said.

“We will not allow our children to be exposed and exploited in this kind of online environment,” he added.

The CICC has reportedly given Roblox until the end of the month to explain the measures it is implementing to ensure user safety.

Authorities said monitoring efforts will not be limited to a single platform, as other online gaming and social applications are also under scrutiny.