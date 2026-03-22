Baguio police save man from overpass jump, urge mental health support

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities and mental health experts have reiterated calls for individuals in distress or suffering from depression and other mental health issues to seek help and reach out to available support systems.

Personnel from the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) Station 7 prevented a 24-year-old man from jumping off the U-shaped overpass at the intersection of Abanao, Harrison, and Magsaysay streets on 22 March.

Police officers were conducting a routine patrol when they noticed the individual positioned on the railing of the structure. The officers immediately moved to secure him as he attempted to jump.