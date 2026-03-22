Baguio police save man from overpass jump, urge mental health support

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities and mental health experts have reiterated calls for individuals in distress or suffering from depression and other mental health issues to seek help and reach out to available support systems.
Personnel from the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) Station 7 prevented a 24-year-old man from jumping off the U-shaped overpass at the intersection of Abanao, Harrison, and Magsaysay streets on 22 March.
Police officers were conducting a routine patrol when they noticed the individual positioned on the railing of the structure. The officers immediately moved to secure him as he attempted to jump.
With the assistance of additional personnel and community force multipliers, the team successfully pulled the man back to safety. A video recorded by a witness captured the rescue and was later shared on social media.
Following the incident, the man was turned over to his father and has since been reunited with his family. Authorities did not disclose his identity.
The BCPO underscored the importance of constant police presence and strong community coordination in responding to such incidents.
Mental health professionals, meanwhile, urged families and friends to maintain open communication and watch for warning signs such as withdrawal or expressions of hopelessness. They emphasized that professional intervention is critical in managing crises and encouraged the public to be aware of available hotlines and counseling services.
For those seeking help, the National Center for Mental Health may be reached through its crisis hotlines: 1553 (Luzon landline toll-free), 0917-899-8727, and 0966-351-4518.