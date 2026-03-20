Mountain Province scales down Lang-ay Festival amid global crisis

Despite the scaled-down setup, officials assured continued support for local micro, small and medium enterprises.

Trade Fair Committee chairperson and board member Ezra Samson A. Gomez said businesses will still be able to sell their products, with the event serving as a platform to generate income amid inflation.

Department of Trade and Industry Mountain Province Director Mabel F. Banggawan said the fair will feature more than 100 exhibitors, noting that physical trade fairs remain crucial in the province where digital marketing is still limited.

She added that prices of basic commodities remain stable, with local councils tasked to monitor and prevent price increases during the celebration.

League of Municipalities–Mountain Province Chapter president Marcial Lawilao Jr. expressed support for the adjustments, saying the festival continues to help boost the local economy.

The final schedule of activities will be released once consolidated.