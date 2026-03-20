Mountain Province scales down Lang-ay Festival amid global crisis

BONTOC, Mountain Province — The 19th Lang-ay Festival and the 59th Founding Anniversary of Mountain Province will be scaled down as part of efforts to conserve energy and resources amid a global crisis linked to tensions in the Middle East.
Provincial officials said the adjustments align with Memorandum Circular 114 of 2026, issued by Malacañang on 6 March 2026, directing all government agencies and local government units to reduce electricity and fuel consumption.
In compliance, several evening programs have been canceled, while some event venues have been relocated to limit resource use.
Additional conservation measures include the use of solar lighting, restricting electricity to essential services, and installing meters to monitor consumption during the festivities.
The Agro-Industrial Trade Fair will be transferred to the Provincial Plaza to further reduce fuel, water and electricity usage.
Despite the scaled-down setup, officials assured continued support for local micro, small and medium enterprises.
Trade Fair Committee chairperson and board member Ezra Samson A. Gomez said businesses will still be able to sell their products, with the event serving as a platform to generate income amid inflation.
Department of Trade and Industry Mountain Province Director Mabel F. Banggawan said the fair will feature more than 100 exhibitors, noting that physical trade fairs remain crucial in the province where digital marketing is still limited.
She added that prices of basic commodities remain stable, with local councils tasked to monitor and prevent price increases during the celebration.
League of Municipalities–Mountain Province Chapter president Marcial Lawilao Jr. expressed support for the adjustments, saying the festival continues to help boost the local economy.
The final schedule of activities will be released once consolidated.