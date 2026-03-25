Marcos: Energy emergency not a general state of emergency

The President assured the public there is no need to panic, saying the government is taking steps to assess and address the situation.

He described the declaration as a precautionary measure to ensure the government is prepared for any eventuality and can use all available options.

Marcos said the energy emergency allows the government to act more quickly, particularly in procuring petroleum products without going through lengthy procedures, while providing a unified direction for government agencies.

He signed Executive Order No. 110 on Tuesday, declaring a state of national energy emergency amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The order authorizes the government to respond to critically low energy supply or imminent shortages and to implement fuel allocation and conservation measures.

It also adopts the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) as the government’s coordinated response framework.