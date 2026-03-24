Marcos Jr. declares State of National Emergency

On the other hand, Garin said supply continues to come in since the government has even talked with governments from supplier countries like South Korea, Japan, and China.

The President, in his order, stated that “the declaration of a state of national energy emergency will enable the government, through the DOE and other concerned agencies, to implement responsive and coordinated measures under existing laws to address the risks posed by disruptions in the global energy supply and the domestic economy.”

“A state of national energy emergency is hereby declared in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the resulting imminent danger to the availability and stability of the country's energy supply,” the President said.

UPLIFT Commission

With the said declaration, the government will roll out a unified package for livelihoods, industry, food, and transport; the formulation of an Uplift Committee to oversee and coordinate the implementation of UPLIFT, which shall be composed of the President as chairman, with members including the Executive Secretary, and Secretaries of DOE, Transportation, Social Welfare and Development, Agriculture, Finance, Economy, Planning, and Development (Secretariat), and Budget and Management.

Some of the functions of the UPLIFT Committee include monitoring and ensure the continued and orderly movement, supply, distribution, and availability of fuel, food, medicines, agricultural products, and other essential goods; ensure the continuity of the operation of public transportation, public healthcare and establishments and infrastructure; safeguarding economic stability, while protecting vulnerable sectors from adverse impacts and severe disruptions caused by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East; among others.

To finance the Order, the EO stated that funding shall be sourced from existing appropriations of the concerned agencies and such other appropriate funding sources as the DBM may identify, subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules, and regulations. (RAFFY AYENG)