Marcos Jr. declares State of National Emergency

After weeks of not admitting that the country is experiencing a crisis, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday released an Executive Order declaring the whole country under a National State of Emergency and authorizing the unified package for livelihoods, industry, food and transport.
Under Executive Order 110, signed by the President in Malacanang Palace, it said that the declaration was due the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East involving the United States of America, Israel, and Iran, which have heightened geopolitical tensions in the region that plays a critical role in global oil production and transportation, creating uncertainty in global energy markets, severe disruptions in supply chains, and significant volatility and upward pressure on international oil prices, thereby posing a threat to the country's energy security.
The Order also cited the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor for global oil shipments, which disrupted the flow of petroleum products to international markets and constrained global fuel supply, with corresponding implications on the stability and adequacy of our domestic energy supply.
“WHEREAS, the Secretary of Energy has determined that the foregoing circumstances pose an imminent danger of a critically low energy supply and that urgent measures are necessary to ensure the stability and adequacy of the country's energy supply,” the Order read.
Under Republic Act (RA) No. 7638, or the Department of Energy Act of 1992, it authorizes the President, upon determination and recommendation of the Secretary of Energy, to declare a critically low energy supply or imminent danger thereof, and authorize the implementation of the fuel and energy allocation plan and other energy conservation measures.
Energy Secretary Garin, also on Tuesday, maintained that the fuel supply of the country, including jet fuel, has buffer stocks, stressing that on average, there is around 45 days’ worth of supply for the whole country to date, based on their talks with fuel companies.
In particular, the current domestic supply of gasoline is expected to last for the next 53.14 days; diesel, 45.82 days; kerosene, 97.93 days; jet fuel, 38.62 days; fuel oil, 61.49 days; and liquified petroleum gas, 23.51 days.
On the other hand, Garin said supply continues to come in since the government has even talked with governments from supplier countries like South Korea, Japan, and China.
The President, in his order, stated that “the declaration of a state of national energy emergency will enable the government, through the DOE and other concerned agencies, to implement responsive and coordinated measures under existing laws to address the risks posed by disruptions in the global energy supply and the domestic economy.”
“A state of national energy emergency is hereby declared in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the resulting imminent danger to the availability and stability of the country's energy supply,” the President said.
UPLIFT Commission
With the said declaration, the government will roll out a unified package for livelihoods, industry, food, and transport; the formulation of an Uplift Committee to oversee and coordinate the implementation of UPLIFT, which shall be composed of the President as chairman, with members including the Executive Secretary, and Secretaries of DOE, Transportation, Social Welfare and Development, Agriculture, Finance, Economy, Planning, and Development (Secretariat), and Budget and Management.
Some of the functions of the UPLIFT Committee include monitoring and ensure the continued and orderly movement, supply, distribution, and availability of fuel, food, medicines, agricultural products, and other essential goods; ensure the continuity of the operation of public transportation, public healthcare and establishments and infrastructure; safeguarding economic stability, while protecting vulnerable sectors from adverse impacts and severe disruptions caused by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East; among others.
To finance the Order, the EO stated that funding shall be sourced from existing appropriations of the concerned agencies and such other appropriate funding sources as the DBM may identify, subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules, and regulations. (RAFFY AYENG)