‘Maestro’ Ryan Cayabyab celebrates the music of Burt Bacharach

In this chapter, Cayabyab does a deep dive into the American hitmaker’s legendary songbook. His sophisticated pop melodies and distinctive compositions produced dozens of global classics and influenced generations of composers worldwide. More than just your typical ballad or love song, Bacharach’s most timeless hits have a musical effervescence that lift up your mood with every lyric and note. Who has not been able to sing along when song like; “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “The Look of Love,” “Close to You” and “Walk On By” start to play? In fact, his songs, with their lush arrangements and intricate rhythms, have been remade by artists from across different genres, and included in many a movie soundtracks. Remember that classic scene where Rupert Everett turns lunch into one big singalong to the tune of “Say a Little Prayer” in the film My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Burt Bacharach is also the composer behind the musical Promises, Promises, which opened on Broadway in 1967, then on the West End a year later. Renowned playwright Neil Simon wrote the book, and lyrics were by Hal David, based on the 1960s film The Apartment. Both the original and revival (2010) productions would go on to win Tony Awards in the acting categories. Bacharach himself won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for it in 1969. And the most famous song off of the show? The classic anthem for the brokenhearted — “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.”