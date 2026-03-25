‘Maestro’ Ryan Cayabyab celebrates the music of Burt Bacharach

Everyone talks about the songs they grew up to, the ones their parents listened to at home, and how it has defined their appreciation of it. For a whole generation of music lovers, some of the most unforgettable ones were penned by a music icon — singer and songwriter Burt Bacharach.
So why is he so beloved? For the third installment of his MaestroClass Concert Series, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab asks What’s It All About? — Celebrating the Music of Burt Bacharach. The music plays from 15 to 17 May, at the Proscenium Theater.
In this chapter, Cayabyab does a deep dive into the American hitmaker’s legendary songbook. His sophisticated pop melodies and distinctive compositions produced dozens of global classics and influenced generations of composers worldwide. More than just your typical ballad or love song, Bacharach’s most timeless hits have a musical effervescence that lift up your mood with every lyric and note. Who has not been able to sing along when song like; “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “The Look of Love,” “Close to You” and “Walk On By” start to play? In fact, his songs, with their lush arrangements and intricate rhythms, have been remade by artists from across different genres, and included in many a movie soundtracks. Remember that classic scene where Rupert Everett turns lunch into one big singalong to the tune of “Say a Little Prayer” in the film My Best Friend’s Wedding.
Burt Bacharach is also the composer behind the musical Promises, Promises, which opened on Broadway in 1967, then on the West End a year later. Renowned playwright Neil Simon wrote the book, and lyrics were by Hal David, based on the 1960s film The Apartment. Both the original and revival (2010) productions would go on to win Tony Awards in the acting categories. Bacharach himself won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for it in 1969. And the most famous song off of the show? The classic anthem for the brokenhearted — “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.”
In his signature “masterclass-style” format, Maestro Cayabyab puts down the conductor’s baton,and shares the magic of music with the audience, as he explains the artistry and structure behind songs that shaped generations. Stories, musical demonstrations and live arrangements — a proverbial music lesson from a pillar of OPM (Original Pilipino Music) himself!
For this special three-night engagement, the maestro brings together an ensemble of powerhouse Filipino singers — Jett Pangan, Bituin Escalante, Gigi de Lana and The Voice season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez — to breathe life into the most beautiful of Bacharach’s songs. Known for their theatricality on stage, expect it to be an evening of powerful voices and emotional interpretations. Completing the evening’s lineup is the female pop trio, Baihana, who brings their rich harmonies to the show. Returning to direct the show in none other than Rowell Santiago.
The experience is elevated by the venue’s natural acoustics — the first of its kind in the Philippines — and its Steinway & Sons grand piano, providing the perfect stage for Cayabyab to explore Bacharach’s music.
If there is one thing that is for sure — it will be nothing short of a perfect evening to reminisce, and even sing along to some really beautiful songs. Tickets for What’s It All About? — Celebrating the Music of Burt Bacharach are available via TicketWorld (online and outlets) and at the Power Plant Mall Cinema. So how about a little night of music?