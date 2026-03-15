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National Artist Ryan Cayabyab celebrates the music of Burt Bacharach in "What’s It All About?"

Following two sold-out chapters—from the music of Ryan Cayabyab himself to timeless OPM classics—the "MaestroClass" concert series now puts the spotlight on the legendary Burt Bacharach.
Ryan Cayabyab with powerhouse vocalists Jett Pangan and Sofronio Vasquez bring the music of Burt Bacharach to life onstage
Ryan Cayabyab with powerhouse vocalists Jett Pangan and Sofronio Vasquez bring the music of Burt Bacharach to life onstagePhotos courtesy of Rockwell
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This May, it is all about those unforgettable songs that defined a generation, written by no less than a beloved music icon himself. For the third installment of his MaestroClass Concert Series, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab asks What’s It All About? — Celebrating the Music of Burt Bacharach. The music will be playing from May 15 to 17, 2026, at the Proscenium Theater

In this chapter, Cayabyab does a deep dive into the legendary songbook of Burt Bacharach, the American hitmaker whose sophisticated pop melodies and distinctive compositions produced dozens of global classics and influenced generations of composers worldwide. In his signature “masterclass-style” format, he puts down the conductor's baton and shares the magic of music through stories, musical demonstrations, and live arrangements with the audience. With each song, Cayabyab explains the artistry and structure behind songs that shaped generations - a proverbial music lesson from a pillar of OPM himself!

Ryan Cayabyab with powerhouse vocalists Jett Pangan and Sofronio Vasquez bring the music of Burt Bacharach to life onstage
'A Chorus Line' brings global Filipino talent to Manila

For this special three-night engagement, the maestro brings together an ensemble of powerhouse Filipino singers - Jett Pangan, Bituin Escalante, Gigi De Lana, and The Voice season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez, promising an evening of rich harmonies and emotional interpretations. The ladies of Baihana will also bring more heart to the show.

Ryan Cayabyab with powerhouse vocalists Jett Pangan and Sofronio Vasquez bring the music of Burt Bacharach to life onstage
Pag-ibig, From a maestro’s point of view

Under the stage direction of veteran stage director Rowell Santiago, they will bring to life Bacharach classics like What the World Needs Now Is Love, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head, I Say a Little Prayer, The Look of Love, Close to You, and Walk On By—timeless songs known for their lush arrangement and intricate rhythms. The experience is elevated by the venue’s natural acoustics—the first of its kind in the Philippines—and its Steinway & Sons grand piano, providing the perfect stage for Cayabyab to explore Bacharach’s music.

Tickets for What’s It All About? — Celebrating the Music of Burt Bacharach are available via TicketWorld (online and outlets) and at the Power Plant Mall Cinema. So how about a little night music?

National Artist Ryan Cayabyab

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