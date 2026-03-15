National Artist Ryan Cayabyab celebrates the music of Burt Bacharach in "What’s It All About?"

This May, it is all about those unforgettable songs that defined a generation, written by no less than a beloved music icon himself. For the third installment of his MaestroClass Concert Series, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab asks What’s It All About? — Celebrating the Music of Burt Bacharach. The music will be playing from May 15 to 17, 2026, at the Proscenium Theater

In this chapter, Cayabyab does a deep dive into the legendary songbook of Burt Bacharach, the American hitmaker whose sophisticated pop melodies and distinctive compositions produced dozens of global classics and influenced generations of composers worldwide. In his signature “masterclass-style” format, he puts down the conductor's baton and shares the magic of music through stories, musical demonstrations, and live arrangements with the audience. With each song, Cayabyab explains the artistry and structure behind songs that shaped generations - a proverbial music lesson from a pillar of OPM himself!