Luistro: VP Duterte prepared for ‘bloodbath’ in impeachment probe

But Duterte dismissed the hearings as a “third fishing expedition,” accusing the House of privileging spectacle over the pressing hardships facing Filipinos.

“Inuuna ang politika kaysa sa kapakanan ng milyon‑milyong Pilipino na hirap na hirap dahil sa mahal na bilihin,” the Vice President said, accusing her detractors of political grandstanding at the public’s expense.

She asserted that there is no rule that requires her physical appearance at the hearings — a position adding another layer of procedural complexity to the unfolding series of sessions.

Her defense team likewise submitted on Tuesday night a letter to the committee stating that the Vice President will not attend the hearing.

Poa stated that Duterte will skip the hearing, citing constitutional objections raised by her legal team.

Meanwhile, Luistro also insisted that lawmakers will not let the impeachment derail their legislative agenda, stating that “public service does not stop” even amid highly charged political controversy.

“Ordinary Filipinos feel the weight of daily life more than ever. And yet — even as we undertake this solemn constitutional duty, the House of Representatives does not forget its other responsibilities. Even if there is an impeachment, let us continue with our obligations,” she said.

“While we scrutinize those in power, we do not lose sight of the hardships faced by the powerless. Having said that, we proceed today fully aware of our dual duty: to hold public officials accountable and to serve the people who entrusted us with this mandate,” Luistro added.

The complaints accuse Duterte of various allegations, including betrayal of public trust and misuse of confidential funds.