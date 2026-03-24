House awaits Sara Duterte reply ahead of impeachment hearing

Draft rules limit participation in the proceedings to committee members, complainants, the respondent, and their witnesses.

Luistro clarified that only House members may conduct direct and cross-examination, while legal counsels may assist but are not allowed to question witnesses.

She said the panel will proceed with the hearing even if the Vice President does not attend.

“Paano kung hindi dumating si VP, our respondent? Then they will not be able to present their evidence, their witnesses to counter the allegations,” she said.

"Yung scenario doon sa determination of sufficiency in grounds, kung hindi darating ang Bise Presidente sa hearing proper, it is almost the same... And it will be, should I say, to the disadvantage of the vice president. Sayang yung opportunity na puwede niya sana i-question yung evidence na ilalatag ng complainants," Luistro added.

Multiple impeachment complaints were referred to the committee in February, citing allegations of misuse of confidential funds, abuse of power, bribery, and failure to properly declare assets.

Under the Constitution, the House must determine whether sufficient grounds exist before transmitting the case to the Senate for trial.

Luistro said the committee aims to proceed efficiently and is “committed not to cause any delay” as the evidence presentation phase begins.