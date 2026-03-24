House awaits Sara Duterte reply ahead of impeachment hearing

The House Committee on Justice said Tuesday, 24 March, it has yet to receive confirmation from Vice President Sara Duterte on whether she will attend the 25 March impeachment hearing.
Committee chair Rep. Gerville Luistro said she remains hopeful Duterte will appear and address the allegations raised in the complaints.
“Wala tayong nare-receive about the possibility of the Vice President attending our hearing tomorrow. But again, we are still hopeful kasi sabi ko nga, ang tagal na nitong mga katanungan na to, questions on the confidential fund, questions on the threat committed against the President, questions on unexplained wealth, I think it's about time na marinig na ng taong bayan ang kasagutan ng ating bise presidente," Luistro said.
The committee is set to begin presenting evidence on the impeachment complaints filed against Duterte.
Draft rules limit participation in the proceedings to committee members, complainants, the respondent, and their witnesses.
Luistro clarified that only House members may conduct direct and cross-examination, while legal counsels may assist but are not allowed to question witnesses.
She said the panel will proceed with the hearing even if the Vice President does not attend.
“Paano kung hindi dumating si VP, our respondent? Then they will not be able to present their evidence, their witnesses to counter the allegations,” she said.
"Yung scenario doon sa determination of sufficiency in grounds, kung hindi darating ang Bise Presidente sa hearing proper, it is almost the same... And it will be, should I say, to the disadvantage of the vice president. Sayang yung opportunity na puwede niya sana i-question yung evidence na ilalatag ng complainants," Luistro added.
Multiple impeachment complaints were referred to the committee in February, citing allegations of misuse of confidential funds, abuse of power, bribery, and failure to properly declare assets.
Under the Constitution, the House must determine whether sufficient grounds exist before transmitting the case to the Senate for trial.
Luistro said the committee aims to proceed efficiently and is “committed not to cause any delay” as the evidence presentation phase begins.