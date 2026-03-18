Mubashar’s masterpiece

But what made Mubashar’s feat amazing was the fact that, as a devout Muslim, he was fasting that day because of Ramadan. In fact, he had no water or food for about 11 hours before the game.

This could also be the reason why he only had 11 points in the first half and Terrafirma fell by as many as nine points in the third quarter against a souped-up FiberXers.

But as soon as 6 p.m. came and Mubashar’s fasting ended, he simply gobbled up an apple and a banana to replenish his energy before erupting for 39 points in the second half, including six in the extra period where the Dyip actually held Converge scoreless. It was only the fourth time in league history that a team never scored in overtime.

Usually, when a player scores that many points in a game, especially in recent years, putting in buckets is just what he expends his energy on — but not Mubashar with those 25 rebounds.

Which got me curious right then and there when I saw Mubashar’s numbers on which player was able to record a 50-20 in an official PBA game.

To my surprise, I still have to find one as of this writing. (Or maybe a fan out there can help me out?)

However, I was able to dig up many close calls.

For instance, Prosper had 19 rebounds when he scored that 50 for Terrafirma three seasons ago.

Willie Thornton also pulled down just 19 rebounds when he had 69 points in an NLEX’s 131-127 triple overtime loss to San Miguel Beer in the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup.

Among locals, Asi Taulava had 49 markers and 21 boards when Talk ‘N Text defeated Yonsei University-South Korea, 121-112, in the 2003 Invitationals.

The Beermen’s June Mar Fajardo — the PBA’s nine-time Most Valuable Player and 13-time Best Player of the Conference — had four 40-20 games, but none as close as Taulava’s to a 50-20.