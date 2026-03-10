Jollibee nets P10.9B despite tax, financing headwinds

Systemwide sales rose

Systemwide sales climbed 16.6 percent, lifted by both domestic and international markets.

The coffee and tea segment led the charge with a 44.9 percent increase in systemwide sales, while Jollibee International posted double-digit growth.

Vietnam, the company’s largest overseas market, stood out with 40.4 percent systemwide sales growth and 23.9 percent same-store sales growth.

Strong finish to 2025

“We are pleased with the strong finish to 2025, with fourth quarter operating income reaching the highest level in JFC’s history,” Richard Shin, chief financial and risk officer and CEO of Jollibee Group International Business, said.

“While quarterly margins may vary depending on the investment timing and business mix, we remain focused on sustaining healthy profitability through balanced revenue growth and prudent expense management over the long term,” he added.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders rose 20.1 percent to P2.2 billion, while full-year basic earnings per share increased 6 percent to P9.386.

Strongest Q4 operating performance in JFC history

Jollibee attributed the results to the dedication of its teams and the continued trust of its customers. “Our strong fourth quarter sales momentum translated into an even more meaningful expansion in operating income, which grew by 41.9 percent for the quarter — marking our strongest fourth-quarter operating performance in JFC’s history,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, JFC chief executive officer.

In 2025, JFC opened a record 1,126 stores to expand its global footprint.

Looking ahead, the company targets systemwide sales growth of 8 to 12 percent, same-store sales growth of 4 to 6 percent, and operating income expansion of 15 to 18 percent.

JFC plans to add 1,200 to 1,300 stores while keeping capital expenditures between P13 billion and P16 billion.

The company also announced plans to fully acquire Seoul-based hot pot chain All Day Fresh Co., Ltd. through its 70-percent-owned subsidiary Jolli-K Co. Ltd. to tap the fast-growing international hot pot market.