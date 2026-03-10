Jollibee nets P10.9B despite tax, financing headwinds

Systemwide sales climbed 16.6 percent, lifted by both domestic and international markets.

The coffee and tea segment led the charge with a 44.9 percent increase in systemwide sales, while Jollibee International posted double-digit growth.

Vietnam, the company’s largest overseas market, stood out with 40.4 percent systemwide sales growth and 23.9 percent same-store sales growt

“We are pleased with the strong finish to 2025, with fourth quarter operating income reaching the highest level in JFC’s history,” Richard Shin, Chief Financial and Risk Officer and CEO of Jollibee Group International Business, said.

“While quarterly margins may vary depending on the investment timing and business mix, we remain focused on sustaining healthy profitability through balanced revenue growth and prudent expense management over the long term,” he added.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders rose 20.1 percent to P2.2 billion, while full-year basic earnings per share increased 6 percent to P9.386.