TMH went to court to get an order for the patient to vacate the room with the assistance of police, NBC News reports.

The TMH lawsuit didn’t say what the patient was treated for, how much her hospital bill was, or how she was able to stay at the hospital for more than five months despite being discharged, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, residents of a United Kingdom town that attracts tourists with its alluring rolling hills, quaint villages, and historic mountains don’t want trash bins overstaying in the streets.

Back in June last year, the Tewkesbury Civic Society (TCS) came up with the “Rid Tewkesbury of Bin Blight” plan that it will test in the next six months by imposing fines on residents who leave their trash cans in the street long after collection, Fox News reports.

The proposed $100 fine would be charged only to “persistent offenders” as a last resort after multiple written warnings, according to Fox News.

TCS hopes to deter the display of trash cans that mar photos of the town taken by tourists, aside from preventing animals from messing with the waste and obstructing pedestrians, according to Fox News.