Petitioner accepts SC ruling, won’t seek reconsideration on Manila garbage fee case

“If this matter is brought to the Regional Trial Court, I recommend that a Manila resident or business owner lead the filing to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision,” he added.

Earlier, the high tribunal sitting en banc dismissed Tayam’s petition questioning Manila City Ordinance No. 9151, which revised the schedule of garbage collection fees in the city.

The Manila City Council approved the ordinance in November 2025, and Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso signed it the following month.

It updated garbage collection fees that had remained unchanged since 2013.

In his petition, Tayam argued that the ordinance was invalid because it was allegedly approved without proper publication, which he said violated provisions of the Civil Code of the Philippines and the Local Government Code of 1991.

He also claimed that the increase in garbage collection fees exceeded the actual cost of waste regulation and was inconsistent with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.