Rising fuel prices threaten livelihood of drivers

Governments may start and end wars, but it is often ordinary citizens who suffer the most.
In recent weeks, tensions in the Middle East have driven fuel prices upward, with gasoline projected to rise to nearly P100 per liter in the coming weeks.
Motorists have begun stocking up on fuel in anticipation of the increase, while the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered a four-day workweek for government employees to help reduce costs.
Among the most affected by the looming increase are public utility vehicle drivers, who say their daily earnings are shrinking as fuel prices climb.
In interviews with DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday, two jeepney drivers in Parañaque, who identified themselves only as Kalbo and Kuarog, said rising oil prices are already affecting how they manage their daily work.
“Karamihan ditong driver, lahat naman kami ang inaano dun may mga pamilya talaga, ang samin lang naman anuhan din kami kung pano masolusyunan yung ganyan, kamahal. Paano naman kami, wala na talagang kikitain ang mga driver. Wala na,” Kalbo explained.
The drivers said their boundary, the daily amount they pay to jeepney operators, ranges from ₱850 to ₱1,000 depending on the vehicle.
They said that while they usually complete four round trips along the Baclaran-Sucat route, it has recently become difficult to even reach three trips.
Even when they manage four trips, they said the earnings are barely enough to support their families.
“Yan ang masakit diyan, paano pa kaming mabubuhay niyan kung sakaling, walang matitira na sa amin na kita eh, mapupunta lang sa gas, baka hindi pa kami maka-boundary,” Kuarog said.
The Department of Energy (DOE) earlier said fuel companies are planning a price increase of around ₱20 per liter, which will be implemented in a staggered manner starting 10 March until 16 March.
With the pending adjustment and the possibility that the conflict may continue for at least another month, the drivers said they might be forced to look for other sources of income.
“Kasi kami lang naman, malaki ang tulong namin dito diba sa kalsada, tulungan naman nila kami kung pano kami makakapag survive sa ganito kasi hindi talaga namin kakayanin pag ganyan na umabot sa P100 talagang wala,” Kalbo stressed.
“Karamihan diyan wala na hindi na magmamaneho diyan, maglilipat nalang ng trabaho niyan. Eh magdridrive nalang kami ng kung ano ano dyan,” he added.
Kuarog also said he observed some gasoline stations raising prices even before the scheduled adjustments.
“Yung ibang gasolinahan kasi, biglang taas ng presyo…inooverprice nila yung mga gasolinahan, kahit hindi pa naman dapat magtaas, nagtataas na sila, sobra sobra pa sa presyo ng mga iba. Kaya nakakapagod narin bumyahe, dati hindi mo ramdam ang byahe, ngayon parang ramdam na ramdam mo eh,” he said.
Authorities from the DOE, in coordination with the Philippine National Police, said Monday they would inspect gasoline stations to ensure that fuel pricing regulations are being followed.
Drivers from transport network companies (TNCs) are also feeling the effects of rising fuel prices.
Benjie, a rider from the ride-hailing service Joyride, said his income has already started to decline as fewer passengers are booking rides.
He said he used to earn around ₱400 per liter of gasoline used, but expects it to drop to as low as ₱250 in the coming days.
Like the jeepney drivers, he said he may have to consider other sources of livelihood if the situation worsens.
“Syempre kailangan gumalaw parin, hindi naman pwede na kapag wala, kailangan para sa pamilya,” Benjie said.