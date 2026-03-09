Rising fuel prices threaten livelihood of drivers

Motorists have begun stocking up on fuel in anticipation of the increase, while the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered a four-day workweek for government employees to help reduce costs.

Among the most affected by the looming increase are public utility vehicle drivers, who say their daily earnings are shrinking as fuel prices climb.

In interviews with DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday, two jeepney drivers in Parañaque, who identified themselves only as Kalbo and Kuarog, said rising oil prices are already affecting how they manage their daily work.