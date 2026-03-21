PISTON: P5,000 aid ‘not enough’ as fuel costs squeeze jeepney drivers

“What we are calling for is for the government to focus on removing the high tax on oil so that not only one sector will benefit—everyone will benefit,” Floranda said in Filipino.

Floranda also expressed surprise over the cancellation of the proposed P1 fare increase for jeepneys that was supposed to take effect on March 19, saying it could have helped drivers cope with rising costs.

He noted that drivers who previously brought home around P500 to P800 daily are now earning only P200 to P300, despite operating for 12 to 18 hours a day, as most of their income goes to fuel expenses.

“As of now and in recent weeks, whereas drivers were able to take home P500 to P800 pesos, as of now they are only able to take home P200 to P300 even if they operate 12 to 18 hours in a day because it only goes to high oil prices,” he said.

Floranda warned that many drivers may be forced to stop operating if fuel prices continue to rise, as their earnings would no longer be enough to meet daily needs.

He added that PISTON will continue to hold transport strikes in the coming weeks unless the government addresses concerns over the oil deregulation law and rolls back diesel prices to P55.