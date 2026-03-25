FL eyes memorable ASEAN Summit

“We hope to offer our guests a truly meaningful experience defined by the warmth, grace and hospitality of the Filipino spirit. We look forward to welcoming everyone soon,” she added.

The country’s assumption of the ASEAN chairship this year includes hosting about 650 summits and meetings throughout the year.

Among the major meetings it is expected to convene are the 48th ASEAN Leaders Summit and Related Summits in Cebu on 8-9 May; the commemorative activities for the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia on 24 July; and the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits to be attended by leaders of dialogue partners on 10 to 12 November in Pasay City.

Earlier, former Finance Secretary Gary Teves suggested the suspension of the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit, saying the government could save about P17 billion amid the fuel crisis currently affecting Filipinos.

This was contradicted, however, by Foreign Affairs Secretary Tess Lazaro on Wednesday, who said, “ASEAN is very important. In fact, ASEAN is like the main anchor of our foreign policy.”

Lazaro said the international community is closely watching the Philippines and how it is steering the bloc against the backdrop of the complex challenges and global shocks affecting Southeast Asia.