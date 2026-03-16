Liza checks Cebu ahead of ASEAN 48

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro joined the First Lady at the MCIA.

Also present were Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Hellen dela Vega, head of the ASEAN Organizing Council, along with other National Organizing Council committee heads and members, including NOC officials deputy director general Asec. Angela Javier, deputy director general Louie Elezar, Commodore Carlos Sabarre, Trade assistant secretary Al Valenciano, Gen. Potenciano Camba and Col. Glenn Ventura.

The Office of the President, through the Social Secretary’s Office headed by Social Secretary Bianca Zobel, also conducted an ocular inspection of the airport as part of the preparations for the ASEAN events.

The activities highlighted the MCIA’s sustained coordination and commitment to ensuring the airport’s readiness for the successful hosting of the ASEAN meetings in Cebu.

The 48th ASEAN Leaders Summit and related meetings will bring over 3,000 delegates, including heads of state, to the province.

On Monday, the First Lady joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Governor Baricuatro to inaugurate the Learning Continuity Space facilities at Marcelo B. Fernan Polambato Elementary School in Bogo City, Cebu.

With around 200 learners and teachers in attendance, the event showcased the government’s commitment to provide a safe, holistic learning environment and expand access to quality education.