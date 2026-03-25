Duterte skips House hearing; solon warns of possible constitutional breach

“Para sa lahat ng kawani ng gobyerno, para sa lahat ng opisyal ng pamahalaan, para sa Bise Presidente, tinutupad ba natin ito? Pinapanindigan ba natin ito,” she said.

Duterte’s legal team maintained that she had already submitted a written response to the complaints and argued that the impeachment process is inconsistent, calling it a “fishing expedition.”

Her lawyer also said there was “no evidence” to support any impeachable offense.

The Constitution envisions direct participation in impeachment proceedings as part of an official’s duty to answer allegations of misconduct.

Skipping the hearing could raise questions about whether the vice president is fulfilling her constitutional responsibilities, potentially setting up a clash between procedural rights and public accountability.

Luistro said the proceedings would continue regardless of Duterte’s attendance, stressing that constitutional accountability takes precedence.

“Dito sa Komite, susundan natin ang Saligang Batas, Hindi natin tatalikuran ang ating tungkulin. Iyan ang inaasahan ng taumbayan. Sapagkat ang panunumpa ay hindi lamang binibigkas sa simula. ito ay pinatutunayan sa bawat pagkakataon na tayo ay sinusubok,” she said.

“So regardless of the participation of the Vice President, and even in her absence, this committee will proceed. We will do our duty with resolve, without hesitation, and without delay,” she added.