Duterte camp slams House probe as ‘fishing expedition’

Duterte’s camp said the move to seek additional documents suggests lawmakers are searching for evidence rather than evaluating what has already been filed.

“At malinaw naman sa pinakita na karamihan sa hininging documents ay not within the term of the VP in this case,” Poa added.

The lawyers maintained that the House panel’s role is limited to determining whether the complaints and attached evidence warrant elevation to the plenary and eventual transmission to the Senate for trial.

The defense also questioned what it described as a “mini-trial” being conducted by the House.

“Under these circumstances and considering the public statements made by the chairperson, it appears that the committee intends to conduct a trial,” Atty. Sheila Sison said.

“However, with due respect, the Constitution vests the authority and power to conduct trials solely in the Senate.”

They argued that examining witnesses and issuing subpoenas are powers reserved for the Senate during an impeachment trial.

“It’s only the Senate that can conduct trial, that can examine witnesses, that can cross-examine witnesses, that can issue subpoena for the production of evidence,” the lawyer said.

Despite the objections, Duterte’s camp said the vice president is prepared to answer the allegations once the case reaches the Senate.

“Ready namin sagutin ang mga alegasyon laban sa VP sa tamang forum,” Poa said.

The House Committee on Justice earlier conducted a hearing to determine whether the impeachment complaints against Duterte should be endorsed to the plenary.