Lawmakers push back vs Sara Duterte over impeachment criticisms

Chua argued that Duterte’s recent statements suggest concern over what witness Ramil Madriaga may reveal.

“So, takot pala talaga siya sa mga nalalaman ni Madriaga,” Chua said.

He also accused Duterte of attempting to influence public opinion ahead of the committee’s assessment, saying the “tone and substance” of her statement appear designed to rally her political base “through misleading narratives.”

Chua underscored that impeachment is a constitutional process and not a political weapon.

“If the Vice President truly believes in the process, she should engage it with clarity and respect rather than attempt to discredit it before it even runs its course,” he said.

He added that the House “will not be deterred” from fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

Complaints deemed sufficient

The House Committee on Justice earlier ruled that two impeachment complaints against Duterte were sufficient in substance.

The panel has directed the vice president to submit her answer within 10 calendar days, placing the process under a firm procedural timeline.

After receiving the replies, the committee will conduct hearings and must finalize its report within 60 session days from the referral of the verified complaints.

Under House rules, the committee’s report will then be submitted to the House of Representatives with its findings and recommendations.

Any recommendation from the panel will still require approval from the full House, which must secure the support of at least one-third of its members.

If the House endorses impeachment, the case will be transmitted to the Senate for trial.